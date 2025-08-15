Bandits Invade Kwara Community, Abduct 3 Children Of Village Head

Bandits have invaded Gamalegi Community in Lafiagi Local Government Area of Kwara State and kidnapped three children of the Village head.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama, who revealed the incident in a post on X yesterday, said the attack happened around 2:30 a.m. when the assailants invaded the community, shooting into the air to scare residents.

“They then broke into the home of the Village Head, Alhaji Hassan, and took away his children, 17-yearold Sheshi Alhassan, 15-year-old Aliyu Alhassan, and 14-year-old Ibrahim Alhassan. “Vigilantes, soldiers, police officers, and local hunters quickly mobilised and began a bushcombing operation to rescue the children and capture the kidnappers,” Makama added.