Bandits Invade Kaduna School, Shoot Pupil, Abduct Scores

A bout 280 students, including boys, girls, teachers and the principal of a school, were yesterday abducted by bandits in Kaduna State. However, state Governor Uba Sani has assured parents of the kidnapped pupils in Kuriga that they will be returned home unhurt. The attack happened at Kuriga Town in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The bandits, who were in their numbers, invaded LEA Primary School Kuriga (1) and shot one student dead before moving away with the students and principal of the junior school. It was learnt that the incident happened around 8am yesterday shortly after assembly and one of the pupils who was reportedly struck by a stray bullet was said to have died later in hospital. Residents said the bandits invaded the Gonin-Gora in the troubled Chikun LGA, forcing residents to barricade the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway protesting the abduction of an unspecified number of people in the area.

However, addressing the community, the governor promised to establish a Police Station and build a permanent camp for the military in the area. The community even in their moment of grief thanked Governor Sani for personally coming to Kuriga to identify with them during this trying time. He said: “I am assuring you that, by the grace of God, all the children will return unhurt. “Before coming here, I spoke with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and we are making efforts, the security forces have swung into action and by God’s grace, we will rescue the children. “We will do whatever we need to do to ensure the safe return of these children, even if it means coming to Kuriga to stay with you. The essence of government is protection of citizens’ lives and property.

We recognise the fact that, we are holding this position in trust for the people and by God’s grace, we will protect the citizens. “I am one of the prominent voices on the issue of security. When I was in the Senate, I moved the motion for the creation of State Police. We have realised that, there are not enough boots on ground that is why we feel that, if there is State Police, every community like Kuriga will have people in the Police and they would be armed with AK47 rifles. That is the only way we would be able to protect the lives and property of the citizens. “The vigilantes are not as armed as the bandits, because they do have AK47s that is why the bandits are constantly causing us destruction. They come in to humiliate, kill and abduct our citizens. “Since I received the sad news of this incident, I have not had rest because every child in Kaduna State is my child.

So, I don’t want you peo- ple to be disturbed. Let’s pray to God to help and on our part as a government, we will not rest until these children return home. Meanwhile, one of the teachers of Government Secondary School Kuriga, Sani Abdullahi, explained how bandits invaded the joint secondary and primary schools and whisked away about 280 pupils and teachers. According to him: “I resumed school at exactly 7:47 am. I entered the Acting Principal’s office and signed. All of a sudden, the Acting Principal asked me to look at my back and when I turned, we discovered that bandits had surrounded the school premises. “We became confused, we didn’t know where to go.

Then, the bandits asked us to enter the bush, so we obeyed them. So, when we entered the bush, I was lucky to escape alongside many other people. “So, I returned to the village and reported what happened to the community. So, immediately our vigilante and personnel of KADVS followed the bandits, but the vigilante did not succeed, in fact, the bandits killed one of the vigilantes, we just buried him a while ago. “It was when we came back from that pursuit that we briefed the Village Head and we started making efforts to know the actual number of pupils and teachers taken away by the bandits. “At GSS Kuriga, 187 students are presently missing. In the primary school, 125 pupils were initially missing, but 25 of them escaped and retired home,” he explained. Also, speaking, another resident who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the bandits kidnapped many of the pupils as well as staff members and headed for the forest.

A pupil, simply identified as Ahmed, who sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the Birnin-Gwari General Hospital, reportedly succumbed to his wound. Reacting, Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly and who expressed concern over the latest incident, said Kuriga is the same village where a school principal, Idris Sufyan, was killed and his wife kidnapped over a month ago. Sani on his X handle said: “It’s tragic to hear that students have just been kidnapped in Kuriga village, Chikun Local Government in Kaduna State. “It’s the same village where a school principal, Idris Sufyan, was killed and his wife kidnapped over a month ago. However, I’m optimistic their freedom will be secured.”