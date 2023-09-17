Bandits Invade Kaduna Community, Kill Two, Abduct Three, Cart Away 5 Motorcycles

Bandits in their numbers have invaded a community in Kaduna State, killing two persons and kidnapping three others. The attack took place on Friday in Dogon Noma village, Maro Ward in Kajuru Local Government Area of the State.

Community members also said the bandits who stormed the community on Friday shooting sporadically into the air and scaring members of the community into the bush, made away with five motorcycles.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the bandits who were in their numbers stormed the community in the early hours of Friday.

The community members immediately alerted security operatives, but before coming to their aid, the bandits left , leaving two people dead.

One of the villagers told Journalists in Kaduna that by the time the criminals left and they took stock of what had happened, two people had been killed, three kidnapped and five motorcycles were missing.

They are however calling on security agencies to come to their aid and assist them in rescuing those that have been moved away to the forest by the invaders.