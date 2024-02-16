Bandits Invade Benue Community, Kills Four, Injures Others

Tragedy struck in the Ikobi town of Apa Local Government Area of Benue State when some armed bandits suspected to be Fulani herdsmen reportedly killed four people and injured others.

Mr Ameh Amodu, an eyewitness who was privy to the development said the event occurred on Thursday night.

According to him, the invaders entered the neighbourhood but were chased away by soldiers, so they chose to infiltrate secretly from the outskirts, killing four people and injuring others.

He said, “The area is surrounded by hills and that was how they took the people unawares. Armed herdsmen are the ones who killed them.

“They patrol with their cows and drop their warriors who are attacking the people unexpectedly. Last year, they attacked the community and that is what we are seeing again,” he said.

Barrister Eche Akpoko, chairman of the Apa Development Association, an umbrella body for the Apa people, stated that four bodies had been discovered.

When contacted, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, stated that she knew nothing about the occurrence.