Bandits Give Kwara Community 1-Week Ultimatum To Pay N300m Ransom On 10 Abductees

The bandits that kidnapped 10 persons in Isapa, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State on November 25, have issued a one-week ultimatum to the community to pay N300m ransom to secure the release of the abductees.

The kidnappers warned the community that failure to meet the deadline for the payment of the ransom would attract dire consequences.

They threatened to attack the community again to kill residents and those already in their den. The head hunter of Isapa Community, Mr Adeyeye, who confirmed to journalists that the kidnappers had contacted the community demanding for N300m ransom, said the kidnappers had earlier demanded N500m but reduced it to N300,000,000 during negotiation.

“The bandits called us on Sunday and said that they have reduced the ransom to N300m. We pleaded with them to accept N5m, but they rejected our offer.

They said they give us one week to meet their demand or else they will kill the abductees. They threatened to attack the community again and that this time around they will kill a lot of people.