Bandits Free Remaining Abducted Kaduna Worshippers

The remaining worshippers abducted during last Sunday’s attack on churches in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have regained their freedom.

Multiple sources who confirmed the development on Thursday said the bandits released them on Tuesday, February 3.

New Telegraph recalls that the worshippers were taken when gunmen invaded three churches during worship services, firing shots to create panic before forcing victims into nearby forests.

At least 177 worshippers were reportedly kidnapped during the coordinated attack. However, about 80 victims escaped while being led into the bush and later found safety in neighbouring communities.

Confirming the development in a telephone interview, the Village Head of Kurmin Wali, Ishaku Dan’azumi, said he received information early Tuesday that the abducted worshippers had been released.

“I got the information of their release this morning. They are currently with the government in Kaduna,” he said, adding that he could not provide further details.

When asked whether ransom or motorcycles—allegedly demanded by the abductors—were paid, Dan’azumi said he could not confirm, noting that he was preparing to travel to Kaduna to meet the victims.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, Rev. Ma’aji Caleb, also confirmed the release.

“Glory be to God, my people are out. We hope to connect with them today. This was through our prayers and the efforts of the government,” he said.

Speaking on the issue of ransom, the CAN chairman said he was not involved in any negotiations, stressing that the safe return of the worshippers was the priority.

He further commended the Kaduna State Government, saying Governor Uba Sani had shown commitment to protecting lives and property in the state.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the development on Wednesday night.

“I can confirm to you that the remaining worshippers have been released, but I cannot confirm the exact number,” the police source said.

A community stakeholder in Kajuru, who also requested anonymity for security reasons, said empty buses and motorcycles were sighted late Wednesday night moving into nearby bush areas.

“I believe those were the motorcycles the bandits earlier demanded, which allegedly went missing during a military operation on their camp,” the source said.

Following the attack, security agencies launched search-and-rescue operations, while community leaders and local authorities worked to account for the abducted worshippers and support affected families.

The incident has again highlighted persistent bandit attacks on places of worship in parts of Southern Kaduna, particularly in rural communities where residents have repeatedly complained about inadequate security.

Kajuru Local Government Area has remained a major banditry hotspot, with repeated cases of kidnappings and attacks on religious centres despite ongoing military and police operations.

As of the time of filing this report, details surrounding the circumstances of the release remained unclear, and all efforts to reach the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, were unsuccessful.