Bandits Encroachment: 4,444 Quran Reciters Pray For Kano, Nigeria

The Kano State Government has converged a national prayer and Quran recitation exercise against insecurity and recent armed bandits encroachment into the ancient city.

The prayer session and Quran recitations which saw 4,444 memorizers of the holy book converging at Government House, also have the 16th Fulani Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi and other top dignitaries in attendance.

Speaking, Governor Yusuf insisted that insecurity and other criminals acts shouldn’t have political colourations, and as such Kano People should unite to fight the new problems they have.

“We want to see everybody joining hands together to fight the monster and free Kano”, the governor said Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, explained that his government has provided security operatives with enough working tools that will make them safeguard Kano, adding that he is always in touch with them to know their problems and needs for immediate settlement.