Bandits Demand N4m Ransom For Kidnapped NYSC Corps Members

Following the abduction of eight National Youth Service Corps members by suspected bandits at Zamfara highway last Friday, the assailants have demanded N4 million ransom for their release.

The victims were seized against their will by the robbers when they boarded an AKTC bus to travel from Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State, to Sokoto State for their compulsory NYSC service year.

Glory Thomas had been giving updates on the status in the bandits’ camps, according to Emmanuel Eket, the father of one of the abducted victims, who revealed this in a telephone interview.

Eket claims that the bandits called him on his daughter’s phone and wanted a four million Naira ransom to free her.

The man added that the bandits also told him to get in touch with AKTC to arrange the payment.

However, Mr Eket said since that time, the kidnappers have not contacted him, and he has been unable to speak to his daughter: “I don’t know if they have released them, but my daughter has not called me,” he said.

Regarding the kidnapping, the Zamfara State Police Command has not released any formal statements.

An unnamed military source, however, has confirmed the tragedy and said that a rescue squad is currently looking for the victims in the forest in an effort to save them unhurt.