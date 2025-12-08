Bandits Demand N2m ‘Levy’ In Katsina Community Despite Existing Peace Deal

Bandits on Saturday afternoon stormed Unguwar Bugau Community in Dayi Ward, Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, demanding a levy of N2 million from residents.

The incident, which happened at about 3PM, was contained in a post shared by security analyst Bakatsine on X yesterday.

According to the analyst, the attackers entered the community, told residents they must pay the N2 million within one week, and then left without abducting or harming anyone.

“At about 3PM yesterday afternoon, armed bandits stormed Unguwar Bugau Community in Dayi Ward, Malumfashi LGA of Katsina State.

They demanded a levy of N2 million within one week and then left without abducting or harming anyone. Notably, Malumfashi LGA is among the LGAs that previously entered a peace deal with these bandit groups,” Bakatsine wrote.

A separate attack was also reported in Sokoto State, where bandits raided Shallah Community in Turba ward, Isa LGA, on Saturday night.