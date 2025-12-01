Bandits Demand N150m For Kwara Monarch’s Release

The bandits who abducted Ojibara of Bayagan in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Alh Kamilu Salami, on his farm on Saturday morning, have demanded N150 million from the community before he can be freed.

It was reliably learnt yesterday morning that the bandits spoke with members of the community in the wee hours of yesterday to demand the amount. Oba Ojibara was asked by the bandits to speak with members of his community so they would believe he was in their custody.

The monarch it was gathered, in his lamentations, urged the community to come to his rescue by negotiating with the bandits for his quick release.

He said they took him on a motorcycle through the thick forests for more than 5 hours before they arrived at their destination, where they were communicating with the community.

As at press time, negotiation has not commenced, as the call was meant to inform the community of the ransom amount and that the monarch is in their custody.

The monarch reportedly told members of his community that an unspecified number of people were also abducted in the neighbouring community, while he was being taken away.

Bayagan is a large community in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State. Recall that the monarch was kidnapped around 9:30am by a gang of bandits who stormed his farm with AK-47 rifles.