Bandits Controlling My Constituency, Rep Cries Out

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Ecological Fund, Aminu Jaji, has voiced out his frustration saying bandits are in control of several parts of his constituency.

Jaji, who represents Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, therefore called on the federal government to urgently intervene in the worsening security situation in the state—particularly in his constituency.

Addressing the House Press Corps on Wednesday, he lamented that armed bandits have taken control of several parts of his constituency, where they not only kill at will but have also established themselves as the de facto authorities over local residents.

According to him, there is the need for a comprehensive overhaul of the country’s security architecture, expressing concern that those close to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may not be providing him with an accurate account of the deteriorating conditions in the North-West.

Jaji further stated that Nigeria does not need to rely on foreign mercenaries to combat insecurity.

He argued that the country has sufficient manpower, but stressed the need for security agencies to adopt new strategies, with a stronger focus on intelligence gathering and proactive operations.

The lawmaker also kicked against the clamour for declaration of emergency rule in Zamfara state arguing that it would be illogical to do so when over twenty states of the Federation are also faced with security challenges.

He called for synergy between major stakeholders like community leaders, security agencies and the government to address the spate of insecurity in the state.

He also called on both the state and federal government to redouble their efforts in tackling the worsening security situation in not only Zamfara state but in the entire northern part of the country.

Recalling attempt by former President Goodluck Jonathan led administration to hire mercenaries at the height of the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East geopolitical zone, he said emphasis should be placed on offering incentives and logistical support to galvanize security agents to address the security challenges in the country.

He noted: “I don’t believe that in Nigeria we need mercenaries to prosecute the war against terrorists Our gallant soldiers have the capacity to secure the country. But the only thing that we need to do as a country is to step up a little bit,

to be more digitalized in the way we operate.

“Honestly, I don’t subscribe to the idea of hiring mercenaries. We must make sure the resources given to our security agents by the federal government is substantially okay. But let’s ensure the monitoring and the efficacy of how they discharge their duty and then how they can continue to be supported in terms of their welfare.

“Because if they are being motivated by welfare and so many other things, anybody can feel so strong and you can take any step to fight these people.”

