Bandits Chase Away Residents Over Levies

For failing in their bid to pay tax and other levies to bandits operating around their communities, the people of Kidandan community in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State in their hundreds have fled their homes. The bandits are said to have descended on the community attacking, killing and kidnapping many others over their inability to meet up the demands of the terrorists.

In one of the attacks, the bandits raided the community for hours shooting indiscriminately, resulting to many fatalities and the abduction of many residents. Many residents, mostly women and children have deserted the community and gone to as far as Zaria to stay with friends and relatives for fear of further attack. A resident of the area, who did not want his name in print, told journalists that the bandits, previously terrorizing the community, escalated their aggression due to farmers’ failure to pay levies imposed on them by the criminals.

He said: “For the past 6 days, bandits have been frequenting Kidandan but this attack was particularly devastating. They instilled terror, stole belongings, and abducted our people. Every resident in Kidandan lives in extreme fear.” He further narrated that, “our women and children are leaving in large numbers. The sudden and unplanned exodus is serious one.

They seek safety, heading to Zaria and other seemingly secure areas to stay with friends and relatives.” He also said the bandits are having a field day because security operatives only patrol to the community once in a while and called on government to come to their aid with a permanent security presence to curtail the activities of the bandits. However, the Kaduna State government and Kaduna State Police Command were yet to react to the situation as at the time of filing this report.