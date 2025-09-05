The Sokoto State Government has disbursed N69,750,000 and 210 bags of rice to victims of bandits and their families across the state.

This is in a bid to bring relief and succour to families affected by recent bandit attacks in Kware and Gwadabawa Local Government Areas.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the affected communities, Governor Ahmed Aliyu described the attacks as unfortunate and inhumane.

He urged the people to accept the incidents as an act ordained by Almighty Allah while assuring them of his administration’s commitment to securing Sokoto State.

Governor Aliyu emphasized that his government would continue to support security agencies in their efforts to curb banditry.

However, he expressed concern over the role of informants within local communities, which he identified as a major factor fueling insecurity.

“These informants are even more terrible and dangerous than the bandits themselves because, without informants, there wouldn’t have been bandits,” the governor said.

“Our community and religious leaders, therefore, have a critical role to play in sensitizing their people on the dangers of harbouring informants and the need to expose them.”

The governor further appealed for collective support in the fight against insecurity and reiterated his administration’s determination to restore lasting peace across the state.

As part of the relief package, Governor Aliyu announced that each family of those killed would receive N2 million and five bags of rice, while each of the injured would receive N250,000 and three bags of rice.

In Kware LGA, 22 people were killed and four were injured, while in Gwadabawa LGA, 11 people lost their lives and another 11 were injured. A total of N69,750,000 and 210 bags of rice were distributed across both LGAs.

In their separate remarks, Deputy Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Hon. Kabir Ibrahim Kware, and House Leader, Hon. Bello Idris, expressed appreciation to the governor for the gesture, noting that it brought comfort to the bereaved and injured families.

The condolence visit was attended by prominent figures, including Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Deputy Governor Idris Muhammed Gobir, Minister for State Works, Barrister Bello Goronyo, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Tukur Bala Bodinga, former Deputy Governor Barrister Mukhtar Shagari, and State APC Chairman Isa Saddiq Achida.

Others are Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa, Chief of Staff Aminu Haliru Dikko mni, State Head of Service Sulaiman S. Fulani, Amb. Sahabi Isa Gada mni, Amb. Abubakar Shehu Wurno, Senator Salihu Bakwai, commissioners, special advisers, senior aides to the governor, security representatives, business leaders, and politicians.