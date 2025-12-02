Bandits Attacks: Kano Gov Assures Of Strong Security Measures

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has assured that the city will remain most peaceful. This is even as the government issued a firm reassurance that the security and stability of the state remain fully intact and under control.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the assurance was made following the State Security Council meeting held on November 30, with security chiefs in attendance, where the government reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and public safety across the state.

In response to the recent circulation of false and sensational security claims, the government states clearly that there is no credible intelligence suggesting any imminent or significant threat to public peace.

The government said: ““The administration strongly condemns the deliberate spread of misinformation aimed at causing fear, confusion and distrust among residents.

“The state government, in close coordination with Security Intelligence Services, law enforcement agencies and community structures, is operating with heightened vigilance. “Security formations have been briefed, strategically deployed, and are working round-the-clock to neutralise any potential breach of peace.

“Every part of Kano is under active surveillance and supported by a robust security architecture. “Government calls on residents to remain calm, patriotic and responsible in their use of social media and other communication channels.

“Individuals circulating fake news are advised to desist immediately as such actions threaten public order and will attract legal consequences.” The governor assured the public that the administration is deeply invested in strengthening intelligence operations, enhancing inter-agency cooperation and deploying advanced security mechanisms.