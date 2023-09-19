Bandits Attacks 7 Villages In Kebbi, Sokoto States

No fewer than seven villages have been reportedly raided by some suspected bandits along the borders of Sokoto and Kebbi States in recent attacks.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture in Kebbi State, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed-BK confirmed this information in a statement released on Monday, noting that the displaced individuals have sought shelter in Jarkuka, a village within the Arewa Local Government Area of the state.

New Telegraph understands that Ahmed-BK noted this during the distribution of relief materials to victims of bandits’ attacks from the affected persons from Sokoto and Kebbi states yesterday.

“We are in this village on behalf of His Excellency, Gov. Nasir Idris, to distribute relief materials to displaced victims of bandits’ attacks.

“The Governor, upon receiving the news of the attack around this axis of border villages between Kebbi and Sokoto state, swung into action.

“We have a situation where thousands of displaced persons from the attacked areas trooped into this village and other surrounding villages for safety,” the commissioner said.

He added: “The relief materials include thousands of bags of millet, rice and beans as well as mats, detergents, buckets, and seasoning among others, as emergency measures to ameliorate the suffering of these people.”

Ahmed-BK said though the victims were largely from Sokoto State, “yet, as the government of the people, by the people and for the people, the Governor directed that all the affected victims be treated equally”.

The commissioner said that they were in the village to ensure equitable distribution of the relief materials.