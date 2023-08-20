Bandits Attack Taraba Police Station, Scare Residents

Some unknown bandits on Saturday attacked a Police Station in a hamlet around Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State

Abdullahi Usman, the State Police Public Relations Officer who confirmed the development said that the incident took place at 2: 00 am on Saturday.

According to him, the bandits who arrived in large numbers were looking for a specific person in the neighbourhood but turned on the station after they failed to find their target.

Speaking further, he said no casualties were reported during the raid, and the bandits were successful in upsetting the community’s tranquillity.

Some of the community members who spoke on the incident added that the bandits after they arrived in the community in their numbers started shooting sporadically in the air.