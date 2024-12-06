Share

Some unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked Jumai Kefas, the mother of Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, and his sister, Atsi Kefas.

New Telegraph gathered that the attack happened along Kente Road in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State on Thursday.

It was gathered that the attack left Atsi Kefas with a gunshot wound.

She was initially treated at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Wukari and later airlifted to Abuja for advanced medical care.

Confirming the incident, Dauda Samaila Agbu, Chairman of Wukari Local Government Council, described the attack as “deeply troubling.”

READ ALSO:

“Her condition was stabilised before she was airlifted to Abuja for further medical attention.”

Agbu urged residents to remain calm as security agencies intensify their efforts to bring the culprits to justice.

The Taraba State Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer Usman Abdullahi, also confirmed the attack, describing it as an armed robbery incident.

He, however, did not verify if the victims were related to Governor Kefas.

“One of the occupants of the vehicle sustained gunshot injuries,” Abdullahi revealed, adding that investigations are ongoing to track down the perpetrators.

At the time of this report, the Taraba State Government has not released an official statement about the attack.

Share

Please follow and like us: