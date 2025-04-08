Share

Lakurawa bandits have continued their wave of violence in Sokoto State, killing three fishermen in the Sanyinna community, Tangaza Local Government Area, during an early morning attack on Tuesday.

According to a local source, the victims were ambushed while fishing in a bid to earn their daily livelihood.

In a separate incident on Monday, the bandits reportedly attacked Sutti and Takkau villages, also in Tangaza LGA, injuring two people during the assaults.

Garzali Raka, Special Assistant to the Council Chairman on Security, confirmed the attacks.

He said the assailants made away with several livestock, including cows, camels, sheep, and goats.

Raka commended the swift response of security operatives, who engaged the bandits in a gun battle and successfully recovered the stolen animals in the Siddi community.

The two injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at the Tangaza General Hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds.

Expressing concern over the growing spate of attacks, Raka noted that the bandits increasingly target communities in broad daylight, especially those with strong animal husbandry activity.

He appealed to both the Federal and State governments to intensify efforts in tackling the menace and restoring peace, which he said is essential for meaningful development in the area.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

