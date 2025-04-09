Bandits Attack Sokoto Community, Kill 3 Fishermen, Injure 2 Others

Share

The Lakurawa bandits yesterday attacked Sanyinna Community in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, killing three fishermen in the process.

Local sources in the community stated that the bandits attacked and killed the fishermen yesterday morning while going about their business.

The bandits were also reported to have attacked Sutti and Takkau villages in Tangaza Local Government Area of the state on Monday, injuring two people.

Garzali Raka, Special Assistant to the Council Chairman on Security, confirmed the incident, stating that the bandits stole livestock, including cows, camels, sheep and goats.

Raka praised security operatives for swiftly responding to the attack, deploying additional personnel and engaging the bandits in a gun battle.

