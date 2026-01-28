Bandits Attack: Reps Ask NEMA To Provide Relief Materials To Gombe Victims’

The House of Representatives has urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) to immediately provide relief materials to the victims of the attacks in communities within the Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The call was consequent upon the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by the Chief Whip, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo, at Wednesday’s plenary.

In adopting the motion, the House also urged President Bola Tinubu to direct the Chief of Defence Staff to initiate a coordinated joint security operation and provide area surveillance and ground support to flush out the armed bandits and destroy their camps to avoid recurrence.

The lawmakers equally urged the Inspector General of Police to immediately deploy Mobile Police Force Squadrons to maintain law and order and provide Mobile Police Force Squadron format in the affected communities.

While leading debate on the motion, Hon. Kumo expressed sadness at the recent attacks by armed bandits on Garin Galadima, Pindiga, Garin Jaji, and Laro and other communities in the Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

He lamented that the attacks resulted in the killing of 6 innocent people, abduction of 20 persons currently being held hostage by the kidnappers, and destruction of properties, thereby causing widespread fear and displacement of citizens from their homes.

Kumo further noted that these attacks have caused widespread destruction of properties, displacement of citizens, loss of livelihoods, fear, and uncertainty within the communities

The chief whip said he was disturbed that these incidents are a stark reminder of the overwhelming threat to national security, and a call to all security agencies to double their efforts in ensuring that they provide adequate protection to the citizens and their properties.

“Concerned that if no stringent security measures are taken to safeguard the lives of our people in adherence with Chapter 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), particularly Section 14 (2) (8), which clearly states thus: that the set of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”.

The motion was unanimously adopted.