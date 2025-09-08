New Telegraph

September 8, 2025
Bandits Attack Niger Community, Abduct Young Mothers, Leaving Infants Behind

Gunmen have attacked Usubu community in Niger State, abducting young mothers and leaving behind their sick babies. The attack which took place on Saturday night, was made public in a post on X yesterday by security analyst, Bakatsine.

According to the report, the assailants stormed the community and forcefully took away women many of them nursing mothers, while abandoning their infants, some less than a year old.

“Yesterday night, gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked Usubu community in Niger State, abducted young mothers and left behind their sick babies under 1yr old. When will this horror end in Nigeria?,” Bakatsine asked . As of the time of filing this report, security agencies were yet to issue an official statement on the attack.

