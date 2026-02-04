Bandits Attack Kwara Communities, Kill Villagers, Burn Houses

Two communities, Woro and Nuku, in the Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, on Tuesday evening, came under bandit attack.

New Telegraph gathered that many families lost their loved ones in the violent attack, while several houses were reportedly burnt by the hoodlums.

The state government, in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, confirmed the development.

Also, a community leader in the area confirmed that about 10 people were killed and many houses were burnt.

He said the bandits suspected to be hibernating in the forest of the National Park in Borgu, Niger state, invaded the Woro community in large numbers, adding that the bandits invaded the community at about 6 pm.

Meanwhile, the statement by the CPS to the Kwara state Governor said that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq mourned the victims of the Kaiama attack, noting that security forces had continued to improve on counterterrorism operations.

“Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is saddened by the cowardly attack on civilians in Woro and Nuku communities of Kaiama Local Government Area.

“The Governor condemns the attack, which he says is a cowardly expression of frustration by terrorist cells following the ongoing counterterrorism campaigns in parts of the state and the successes so far recorded.

“Governor AbdulRazaq says the attack was apparently to distract the security forces who have successfully hunted down several terrorist and kidnapping gangs across many parts of the state.

“The Governor expresses heartfelt condolences to Woro and Nuku communities on the sad incident, especially the families affected in the Tuesday attack”, he said.