Bandits Attack, Kidnap Residents In 3 Kano Communities

Despite the deployment of heavily armed security personnel, bandits have continued to infiltrate and attack residents of Shanono, Bagwai, and Tsanyawa Local Government Areas of Kano State.

The Chairman of the Faruruwa, Shanono Local Government Security Committee, Alhaji Yahaya Bagobiri, who made this known in his visit to the affected communities, said that in less than a week, they have experienced several bandit attacks around the three Local Government Areas.

He said, “The situation has become even more serious after the drafting of the Security Personnel, with several people taken away, while just yesterday somebody was slaughtered at his House and his children were kidnapped.” Bagobiri lamented that so many residents have fled their homes, while some of those staying outside the communities cannot dare go in to visit their families.

“This is how serious the situation is, but indeed we welcome the deployment of armed military, Police, and Civil Defense, but they need to be strategic because the bandits are using several means to infiltrate our communities”, he said. Alhaji Yahya Bagobiri strongly appeals to both President Bola Tinubu and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State to come to their rescue, saying if something is not done urgently, there would be serious consequences.

He said, “What the bandits are trying to do is to take over Shanono, Tsanyawa, Bagwai, Gwarzo, and Bichi, after which they would completely encircle Kano with their attacks.”