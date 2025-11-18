Bandits Attack Kebbi School, Shoot Principal, Kill VP, Abduct 25 Female Students

Bandits have attacked the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS), Maga, Danko Wasagu area of Kebbi State, killing the Vice-Principal, Hassan Yakubu Makuku, and abducting 25 students.

Maga, a community located in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the state, has come under multiple attacks in recent time. A resident of Maga, Aliyu Yakubu said the bandits invaded the school around 5 am yesterday without any resistance.

“The attack has created panic among residents of Maga. We are now in fear and mourning,” he said He said the school principal, Makuku was shot while trying to protect the students during the attack. “He was shot as he tried to protect his students from being taken by the bandits. It’s a great loss for the community and the school,” he said.

Confirming the attack, the state Police Command Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, said the police tactical units deployed in the school engaged them in a gun duel.

Unfortunately, the suspected bandits had already scaled through the fence of the school and abduct- ed 25 students from their hostel to unknown destination. He added that, one Hassan Makuku ‘was shot dead while Ali Shehu sustained injury in his right hand.

CSP Abubakar, told newsmen that, upon receiving the unfortunate incident, a combined team of additional Police tactical units, military personnel and Vigilantes has been deployed in the area and they are currently combing the bandits’ routes and nearby forest, with a view to rescue the abducted students and possibly arrest the perpetrators of the act.

“In the light of the above regrettable incident, the Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, CP Bello M Sani had reiterated the Command’s unwavering determination in safeguarding the lives and property of the residents of Kebbi State.