Bandits Attack: Kebbi Govt Confirms 30 Deaths In Zuru

On Friday, the Kebbi State Government under the leadership of Governor Nasir Idris confirmed that 30 lives were lost in recent banditry attacks on the Zuru communities.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Muhammad Gajere, Chairman of the Zuru Local Government Area, and Hussaini Bena, Chairman of the Danko Wasagu Local Government Area.

According to the Chairmen, 16 people were killed in Tadurga, while 14 others lost their lives in Kyebu and Yar-Kuka, both located in the Waje District.

Speaking during a visit by State Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Tafida to Tadurga on Friday, Gajere and Bena noted that several others were injured in the attacks. The assailants also stole livestock and other valuables.

Gajere expressed the government’s condolences to the people of Tadurga in Zuru Local Government Area and Kyebu in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area, both of which are part of the Zuru Emirate.

He assured residents, on behalf of Governor Nasir Idris, that the government is committed to enhancing security and will take measures to block all entry points into Tadurga and Kyebu to prevent future attacks.

Senator Tafida also offered prayers for the souls of the deceased and asked Allah to grant their families the strength to cope with their loss.

In a show of support, Senator Tafida announced a donation of ₦50 million to the affected communities, with ₦25 million allocated to Tadurga and ₦25 million to Kyebu.

He described this gesture as a modest effort to assist bereaved families during this difficult time.

