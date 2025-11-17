Bandits Attack: Gov Idris Urges Citizens To Sustain Prayers

Comrade Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has appealed for sustained prayers as bandits struck again in the state.

The Governor commiserated with the people of Danko/Wasagu local government following recent armed banditry attacks in Wasagu and Maga towns.

Statement issued by Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Kebbi State Governor, further stated that the bandits attacked Wasagu, abducting an unknown number of people, and Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, abducting 25 students, killing one staff, and injuring another.

A joint security team with reinforcement from Abuja is tracking the bandits, believed to have crossed from Zamfara State.

Governor Idris expressed concerns about bandits crossing from neighbouring states and countries, causing havoc in Kebbi State villages.

The Governor reassured his administration’s commitment to finding lasting solutions to security challenges, providing logistics and financial support to security agencies.

Comrade Governor Idris has hosted conferences and summits for critical stakeholders in the nation’s security affairs, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, former Chiefs of Army Staff General Christopher Musa and Lieutenant General Abdulrahaman Danbazau.

He also provided logistics support with 100 Hillux vehicles and 5,000 motorcycles to security agencies in the state, aimed at finding lasting solutions to the unfortunate situation challenges.