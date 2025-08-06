Bandits Attack Federal Varsity Of Lafia, Raping, Maiming Students

A large convoy of heavily armed bandits recently stormed the Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State, kidnapping, raping and assaulting students, among others. Sources within the university community, who pleaded anonymity, told newsmen that for over two weeks, students have been subjected to unrelenting terror, ranging from kidnapping and killings to widespread sexual violence.

But the worst came on July 26, when the bandits launched a full-scale assault. According to witnesses, the attackers moving in a coordinated convoy of vehicles invaded student-populated areas surrounding the University, including Akunza, Gandu, and Burkan Kwato slum-like satellite villages where thousands of students reside due to the institution’s inadequate hostel infrastructure.

It was in the off-campus communities that the bandits unleashed one of the most horrific attacks on a Nigerian university in recent times. “On the 26th of July 2025 alone, over 30 female students were raped by the bandits who mobilised and invaded the student villages in a large convoy and vehicles. “The operation is similar to the Boko Haram episode in the Chibok and Dapchi Girls Kidnap incident.

The Lafia rape is a sad reminder of the collapse of the Nigerian State that has led to the gross devaluation of life and human rights abuses of the Nigerian people in the hands of bandits and terrorists.” Reacting, the Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, denied that a large number of students were raped. He said armed robbers attacked the university on July 31.