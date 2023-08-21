Bandits’ Attack: Don’t compromise ongoing investigation in Okegun Odofin, monarch tells police

The traditional ruler of Okegun Odofin community in the Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State, Chief Shamsideen Ogunloya, yesterday, called on the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), to avoid compromising the ongoing investigation over invasion of the community by suspected bandits. Chief Ogunloya’s position came as a reaction to the transfer of the case file to the force headquarters in Abuja.

It would be recalled that on August 3, 2023, it was reported that some suspected bandits, numbering more than 100, allegedly invaded the community at about 2:00 pm, holding dangerous and offensive weapons, and dislodged all the people living in the community, and consequently took over.

The development prompted the traditional ruler to write a petition to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), which led to the arrest of some suspects at the residence of one Shefiu Mufutau Olamiji and recovery of firearms. While expressing the hope that the transfer of the case file would ensure that the investigation proceeds effectively without any hindrance, and ultimately lead to a more thorough and accurate resolution, Chief Ogunloya noted that it is important for the police to prioritise a thorough investigation while also considering the community’s concerns.

The traditional ruler urged those that had been forced to leave the community to return home and go about their legitimate businesses, as peace had been restored to the area by the police.