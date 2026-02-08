Bandits Attack Another Kwara Community, Kill One Person

Suspected armed bandits have attacked Koro community, a border settlement in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing one person and throwing residents of the agrarian community into panic.

It was gathered that the attack occurred this Sunday afternoon, with heavily armed men invading the community and shooting sporadically, thereby forcing residents to flee their homes in fear.

The attackers, who stormed the community unexpectedly, caught residents unawares, resulting in one confirmed death.

Koro community shares a boundary with Egbe town in the Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Sunday led his counterparts from Kogi and Ekiti States, Alhaji Usman Ododo and Mr. Biodun Oyebamiji, to visit victims of the Woro terrorist attack who are receiving treatment in a hospital in Ilorin.

Also in the team was the member representing Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero/Ekiti Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Raheem Ajulo-Opin.

The governors, who sympathised with the victims, prayed to God to grant them a quick recovery.

Speaking with journalists inside the Government House, Ilorin, the Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebamiji, described the attack as unfortunate and commiserated with Governor AbdulRazaq and the people of Kwara State.

Governor Oyebamiji commended the federal and state governments for their swift response to the attack.

He noted that the governors stand in solidarity with the people of Kwara State and prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.