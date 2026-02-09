Bandits Attack Another Kwara Community, Kill 1

Suspected armed bandits have attacked Koro Community, a border settlement in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing one person, and throwing residents of the agrarian community into panic.

It was learnt that the attack was carried out yesterday afternoon, with the heavily armed men invading the community, and shooting indiscriminately, thereby forcing residents to flee their homes in fear It was also gathered that the attackers, who stormed the community unexpectedly, caught the residents unawares as one person was confirmed dead.

Koro Community shares boundary with Egbe Town in the Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State. Meanwhile, Governor Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazaq yesterday led his counterparts from Kogi and Ekiti states, Alhaji Usman Ododo and Mr. Biodun Oyebamiji to visit victims of Woro terrorist attack that are receiving treatment at a hospital in Ilorin.

Also in the team was the member representing Irepodun/Isin/ Oke-Ero/Ekiti Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Raheem Ajulo-Opin The governors, who sympathised with the victims, prayed God to grant them quick recovery.

Speaking with journalists inside the Government House, Ilorin, the Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebamiji, who described the attack as unfortunate, commiserated with Governor AbdulRazaq and the people of Kwara State.

Governor Oyebamiji commended the federal and state governments for the swift response to the attack. Governor Oyebamiji noted the governors stand in solidarity with the people of Kwara State and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.