Bandits Attack Another Kwara Community, Abduct 4 Farmers

Armed bandits on Wednesday abducted four farmers during an attack in another community in Kwara State. Recall that armed bandits on Tuesday attacked Eruku community in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state, killed two persons, abducted scores of residents and looted valuables of worshippers in the Christ Apostolic Church in the community.

The Wednesday evening attack occurred in Bokungi Village of Edu Local Government Area. Reports said the incident occurred as residents were busy harvesting and packaging their rice produce marking a tragic end to the season for the victims’ families.

According to NupekoTvLafiagi, the attack occurred between 6:30 pm and 7:00 pm. A local resident described how the assailants descended on two separate groups of farmers working on their farms, taking advantage of the busy harvest period.

In the first assault, two farmers were abducted while they were packaging their harvested rice. Moments later, another two individuals were kidnapped from a neighboring farm, bringing the total number of victims to four.

The coordinated nature of the attack has heightened fears among residents of the community. The latest incident underscores the vulnerability of farmers and rural residents in Kwara State, who are essential to the state’s food production but remain frequent targets of criminal activities. Efforts to reach security agencies in the state were unsuccessful at the time of this report yesterday.