Bandits Ambush Benue Transport Bus, Kill Driver, Abduct Passengers

Share

Suspected kidnappers on Thursday night ambushed a Benue Links transport bus, killed the driver, and abducted over 14 passengers.

New Telegraph gathered that during the course of the operation, a three-year-old baby was spared.

The incident reportedly occurred at Ikobi community, near the abandoned Otukpo Burnt Bricks Industry in the Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Sources told New Telegraph correspondent that the armed men opened fire on the bus along the highway, killing the driver instantly before forcefully taking the passengers into the bush.

It was further gathered that a young boy was also abandoned by the kidnappers, while a female passenger managed to escape.

Reacting to the incident, the President of Ochetoha K’Idoma Youth Wing, Mike Magaji, expressed deep concern over the worsening security situation in the State and blamed the government for failing to protect its citizens.

“It is heartbreaking that our people continue to live in fear while the government remains silent. How many more lives must be lost before decisive action is taken?” Magaji lamented.

“The Governor’s visit to Otukpo was a disappointment. Our people expected leadership, not vague reassurances.

“We need a clear plan to end these attacks. The government must rise up to its responsibilities. We cannot continue to mourn our people daily while those in power look the other way,” he added.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Council, Maxwell Ogiri, said the ambush involved a bus in the fleet of Benue Links.

“The driver of the bus was shot dead, one passenger sustained serious injuries, and several others were abducted,” Ogiri confirmed.

He also said that a female passenger escaped and went with the police to provide information.

“Though I have not seen the escapee personally, she is still with the police. Security agents are fully aware of the incident,” Ogiri said.

The management of Benue Links Nigeria Limited also confirmed the attack.

The company’s Information Officer, Johnson Daniel, in a statement released in Makurdi, said the incident occurred on Thursday evening.

Daniel identified the driver of the 18-seater bus with registration number PP512 as Samuel Agege.

He revealed that both Agege and a front-seat passenger were fatally shot by the assailants.

He noted that while the gunmen attempted to abduct all the passengers, three individuals managed to escape, and one other passenger had earlier disembarked before the incident.

“The management of Benue Links Nigeria Limited extends its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and stands in solidarity with those whose loved ones remain in captivity.

“We assure the general public that we are in constant communication with security agencies, who are making concerted efforts to rescue the abducted passengers,” the statement read.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident but said details were still sketchy.

“A kidnapping incident involving a Benue Links vehicle has been reported, but full details will be made available soon,” Anene said at press time.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

