Bandits, Again, Invade Kaduna Community, Abduct 61

Even as efforts are ongoing by the Kaduna State Government and security agencies to rescue the over 200 students and teachers abducted from LEA Kuriga Primary School, bandits have struck again, abducting 61 persons from another community in the state. The fresh attack reportedly took place in Buda Community, Kajuru Local Government Area of the State just days after the assault on the primary school. Among the 61 victims were said to be women and children including a nursing mother.

The police authorities and the Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs were yet to react to the latest attack as at the time of filing this report. However, New Telegraph learnt that the new attack took place at about 11:45 pm on Monday. A resident of the area, who does not want his name in print, said it took the intervention of soldiers who were stationed over two kilometres from the village to prevent the bandits from going away with more people.

According to him: “Yesterday (Monday night) was a terrifying day for us in this community, bandits came intending to abduct many people, but the response of soldiers helped reduce the number of people eventually abducted. “My people were part of those abducted and based on the information available to us, about 61 people were taken away and included women and children, even a nursing mother.

This is too bad.” Another resident, who escaped the bandits’ onslaught by the whiskers, also appealed to the federal and state governments to come to their aid. “We’re appealing to the government to take action and stop this situation, this is too bad, and the government needs to come to our help. We don’t even know what to do now,” he lamented.