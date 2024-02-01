Bandits Abduct Seven, Demands N290m Ransom In FCT

Some unknown bandits in Kuduru, a neighbourhood of Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have kidnapped seven residents and demanded the um of N290 million ransom to get them freed.

The inhabitants of the Kuduru extension which included a pregnant lady, three kids, and four adults were taken hostage on Thursday, December 28.

A community leader privy to the development said if the N290 million payment is not made on a schedule date, the robbers may kill two of the victims.

Along with food goods, medications, bed linens, and cardigans, he claimed the kidnappers also requested.

“They have reached out to us to bring N290 million to secure their release or that they will kill two of them. We have a pregnant woman and three children among them.

“They asked us to bring bags of rice, packs of Indomie, cough syrups, antibiotics, bedsheets and cardigans for the bandits’ use.

“They insisted that the N290 million ransom must be complete for them to let our people go,” he added.

He begged Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, and Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun to intervene on behalf of the hostages.

He said: “We know that they are trying their best but we plead with them to rescue our families like they did to the six sisters and the Ariyos.

“We understand that these people are already falling sick in captivity because of the harsh weather and the treatment there.”