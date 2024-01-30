Bandits Abduct School Children, Staffs In Ekiti

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly abducted the students of Apostolic Faith School, in Emure, Ekiti State, on Monday.

New Telegraph gathered that the pupils were abducted alongside the head teacher of the school and his driver.

According to the reports, the incident happened during the closing hours, as students were said to be taken in their school bus from Emure to Eporo Ekiti.

This tragic incident adds to the rising concerns about security in the area, which have been raised by the recent deaths of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State.

Recall that on their way back from Ogbe, a nearby town in Kogi State, bandits—possibly herdsmen—ambushed and killed Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, David Babatunde, and Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Ogunsakin Olushola.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji ordered security services to capture the culprits when their remains were found later along a forest walk.