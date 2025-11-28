Bandits Abduct Pregnant Woman, 24 Farmers In Niger Community

Barely a week after terrorists abducted hundreds of children and teachers from St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School, Papiri in Agwarra Local Government Area of Niger State, bandits struck again, abducting 24 persons including a pregnant woman in Erena in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

New Telegraph learnt that a blind resident was also injured during the coordinated attacks which occurred on Wednesday in Palaita Community, when the bandits invaded a farmland while farmers were harvesting their crops.

A reliable source told our Correspondent that the attackers rounded up the workers and herded them into the forest. Among the victims is a heavily pregnant woman.

In a separate attack within the same council area, bandits were said to have injured a blind man after he allegedly failed to “cooperate” with their demands.

Some of the villagers lamented that the resurgence of violent raids is worsening insecurity in the region and are calling on security agencies and the state government to act swiftly to prevent further attacks and restore public confidence.