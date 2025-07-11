Bandits Abduct Palace Officials In Plateau, Burn Houses

Suspected bandits have abducted three persons, including two palace administrators, and burned several houses in the Bunyun community, Bashar District in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack, it was learnt, occurred on Wednesday around 7:30 pm, and is believed to be linked to last Sunday’s clash between vigilance group and bandits, which resulted in the death of several vigilance officials and the destruction of several houses.

The paramount ruler of the community, Abdulbari’u Muhammad, who confirmed the latest incident to journalists in Jos yesterday, stated that the bandits stormed the community in large numbers, riding on motorcycles, and looting valuable items, including food, clothes, and motorcycles.

“We are completely confused and don’t know what to do, which is why we fled to Bashar. Everybody has fled because people are afraid to remain in the area,” Muhammad said.

He identified the abducted palace officials as Waziri & Wakili, his younger brother Some villagers said the community had been deserted, with residents fleeing to nearby towns, including Bashar, for safety.

A resident of the area, Abubakar Zubairu, confirmed the incident, saying, “The community was deserted on yesterday morning following the Wednesday night attack.”

Muhammad emphasised the need for the government to deploy enough security personnel to the area to enable farmers continue farming and secure their livelihoods.

Spokesperson for Operation Safe Haven, Major Samson Zhakom and his counterpart from the State Police Command, Alabo Alfred, were yet to respond to calls and text messages at the time of filling this report.