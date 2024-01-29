A newly married couple was on Sunday night abducted at the Madabanciya community in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

New Telegraph reports that the gunmen stormed the village on foot around 11.45 pm leaving their motorcycles outside the town.

An indigene of the area, Ibrahim Sani, who spoke with Punch on the incident, said the bandits, who were in large numbers, were wielding sophisticated weapons as they shot indiscriminately to scare residents when they arrived.

The bandits, he said went from house to house searching for food items and other valuables before they met the newly married couple and took them into the forest.

He called on the authorities to deploy security personnel to the area, stressing that “if something is not done on time, we will be left with no option than to relocate to other places.”

He added, “They stole a large number of animals, food items and other valuables.

“In the process of going round the village, they came across a newly married couple and took them to the forest.” At the time of the report, the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yazid Abubakar, is yet to comment on the incident.