Bandits Abduct Kebbi Deputy Speaker

The Kebbi State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the abduction of the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Samaila Bagudo by bandits.

According to the police, armed men invaded the lawmaker’s hometown in Bagudo Local Government Area of the state and abducted him shortly after he had observed Isha’i prayers and was returning home.

Following his abduction, Saturday Telegraph reports that a team of security operatives had been dispatched for a major search to rescue him.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, said the incident occurred on Friday, October 31, 2025, at about 8:20 p.m.

The statement partly reads, “A joint team comprising police tactical units, military personnel, and local vigilantes have been deployed to the area for his rescue.

“The combined forces are currently combing suspected bandits’ routes and surrounding forests in an effort to rescue the lawmaker unhurt and apprehend those responsible for the attack.”

The statement added that the Commissioner of Police had reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across Kebbi State, describing the abduction as “a dastardly act that will not go unpunished.”

It said the police commissioner further appealed to residents to remain calm and be vigilant, and to provide useful information that could aid ongoing rescue operation.