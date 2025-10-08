Bandits Abduct Housewives In Katsina

Two housewives have been kidnapped by bandits following an attack on Monday, in the Bakin Kasuwa area of Kankia Town of the state.

According to a post shared on X by security analyst, Bakatsine, yesterday, the attackers stormed the area and carried out the abduction unchallenged. Bakatsine described the incident as worrisome, noting that such an attack in a key town like Kankia raises serious security concerns.

He said: “Yesterday night, bandits stormed the Bakin Kasuwa area of Kankia Town, Katsina State, abducting two housewives and escaping unchallenged. The fact that such an attack happened in a key town like Kankia, unchecked, raises serious security concerns.” As of the time of filing this report, police authorities in Katsina are yet to release an official statement regarding the attack.