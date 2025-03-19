Bandits Abduct Housewife, 6 Others In Niger

Share

Seven people, including a housewife, were abducted by bandits during a night attack in Kontagora town, the headquarters of Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State.

Residents told journalists that the kidnap took place Sunday night in houses located on the outskirts of the town. The affected areas reportedly include Talba Estate, Rafin Karma, Dadin Kowa, Gangaren-Sagi, and the Kontagora bypass.

Sources reve a l e d that among the victims was a woman whose h u s b a n d managed to escape. Her whereabouts remain unknown.

A resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, lamented the persistent bandit attacks in the area. “Bandits have continued to terrorise the people of Kontagora, particularly in neighbourhoods like Talba Estate, Rafin Karma, Dadin Kowa, Gangaren Sagi, and the Kontagora bypass,” he said.

Similarly, residents of FarinShinge expressed concerns over repeated bandit raids, calling on security agencies and the Niger State government to take urgent action.

When contacted, the Niger State Police Command spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, promised to look into the incident, but had yet to respond at the time of filing this report.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

