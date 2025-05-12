Bandits Abduct Five, Loot Shops In Wase Market Attack

Share

Suspected bandits on Monday attacked Dogon Ruwa community in the Bashar district of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State, abducting five residents during a market day raid.

Sources said the attackers also broke into shops and business centres, carting away a large quantity of food items.

The weekly market, which attracts hundreds of buyers and sellers from neighbouring communities, is known for selling staples such as flour, rice, beans, drinks, and other essential supplies.

Speaking to our correspondent, a youth leader in Wase, Shapi Sambo, said the bandits stormed the area around 11 a.m. on motorcycles and opened fire while residents and visitors were transacting business, causing widespread panic and forcing many to flee.

“They surrounded the community and started shooting. Some of them went straight to the market and picked five shop owners. We believe they chose the market day to steal food items,” Sambo stated.

He added that security personnel, including soldiers and local vigilantes, have since been mobilised to pursue the attackers to their hideouts.

As of the time of filing this report, both the spokesman of the military task force in Jos, codenamed Operation Safe Haven, Major Samson Zhakom, and the Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, have yet to issue official statements on the incident.

Meanwhile, New Telegraph reports that several villages in Wase, particularly within the Bashar district, have been experiencing frequent bandit attacks in recent times, resulting in loss of lives and destruction of property.

Residents are calling on security agencies to intervene, noting that the spate of attacks has worsened as communities prepare for the farming season.

