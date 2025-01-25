Bandits Abduct Five, Kills One In Kaduna Community

Share

On Friday, gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly killed a 27-year-old Piti Ezekiel and abducted five persons in Akansan Garmadi, Rumaya Community, Kwassam ward in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The National Secretary of Kauru Local Government Area, Danbaba Katuka who confirmed the incident said the bandits invaded the village on Thursday at about 10:30 pm, taking vantage position, shooting sporadically, killing Piti Ezekiel, and whisking five people.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the victims abducted were identified as; Afiniki Baban Gida, age 46 years, Afiniki Timothy, age 41years, Talatu Timothy, age 40 years, Manayi Abu, age 36 years and Richard Dalhatu, age 42 years while one Mr Timothy Daure, 48-years, a traditional title holder in Kumana Chiefdom survived with a gunshots injury.

“This is the first time our community has been attacked, causing nightmare to our people, the Government must act fast before these terrorists sacked the whole of Kauru communities.

“It has been one form of attack, from different communities, and nothing much is been done from the side of the Government to curtail the activities of these criminals.

“There’s a need for strong military operations to flush out these bandits in their camps,” Katuka stated.

