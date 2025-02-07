Bandits Abduct Ex-NYSC DG, Others In Katsina

Share

Bandits have reportedly kidnapped the former Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brgd. Gen. Maharazu Tsiga (rtd), in Tsiga village, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State, in the early hours of yesterday.

The bandits also killed one person and abducted at least nine others, even as they were said to have ransacked several homes, carting away valuables.

The bandits attacked at 12.30am yesterday, as eyewitness reports have it that the armed hoodlums stormed the community, shooting sporadically to scare residents.

When contacted the Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, to confirm the attack but said he would get back shortly.

“I am yet to be briefed on the facts of the reports. I’ll get back to you as soon as I get the details, please,” he said. However, a source from the Tsiga community told our correspondent through telephone conversations on condition of anonymity that the bandits had about a three-hour operation as they shot two persons.

“They came into our village and operated for about three hours. They shot two people in the process. From the look of things, General Tsiga was their target because none of his family members were kidnapped.

Why I said this is because he is living with his family there. After they picked him, they also picked others alongside the general.”

