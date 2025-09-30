Bandits Abduct Electoral Commissioner, Ex-SUBEB Chair, Passengers In Niger

Suspected bandits on Monday abducted the Commissioner Seven of the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission, Ahmed Mohammed, popularly known as Barrister Ahmed Lawyer, along with his driver and a former Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mohammed Bawa Niworu.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday near Ibbi National Park along the Zugurma–Ibbi–New Bussa Road in Mashegu Local Government Area. Several other passengers travelling along the route were also reportedly abducted.

Confirming the attack, the spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said a police patrol vehicle was damaged during a gunfire exchange with the bandits.

“The Police Command has mobilised more tactical teams alongside other security agencies and vigilante members to trail the suspected kidnappers with a view to rescuing the abducted victims and possibly arresting the hoodlums,” Abiodun stated.

A reliable local source revealed that the victims were returning from Borgu when the attack took place.

“Their vehicle was later found parked by the roadside, with their mobile phones left inside,” the source added.

New Telegraph gathered that the bandits had blocked the road ahead of a police checkpoint before ambushing the victims along the Ibbi–Bussa route. A tactical police team engaged the attackers, repelling them. However, one police officer sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A commercial driver who regularly plies the route said that three Sharon buses loaded with passengers were also intercepted and their occupants abducted to unknown locations.