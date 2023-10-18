Bandits Abduct District Head, 50 Others In Fresh Zamfara Attack

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted at least 50 persons including a district head, women, and children in an attack in Bagega, a mining village in Zamfara State.

New Telegraph gathered that the bandits reportedly killed three others on Tuesday when they invaded the village, shot indiscriminately, and set several houses ablaze.

The latest event is one of many kidnapping and killing incidents in the state by bandit terrorists.

Villagers involved in mining activities in the region, who confirmed the events mentioned that the armed assailants arrived at the village on motorcycles, firing their weapons indiscriminately and setting houses ablaze.

The Village Head, Malam Abubakar Uba, who allegedly spoke to reporters regarding the attack, stated that the armed assailants abducted the district head and subsequently kidnapped dozens of other villagers in the area.

“They stormed the village on a dozen motorcycles and their first stop was the District’s Head residence. A few of them took him away with three members of his household before they entered the town and unleashed more harm”, Uba stated.