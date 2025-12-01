New Telegraph

  3. Bandits Abduct Bride,…

Bandits Abduct Bride, Wedding Guests In Sokoto Community

Gunmen, suspected to be bandits, last Saturday night kidnapped a bride, her bridesmaids and several wellwishers in Chacho Village, Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The gunmen reportedly stormed the community around midnight, firing indiscriminately before whisking away the victims.

Residents reported that women who had gathered to support the young bride were among those taken. Confirming the incident, the Sokoto State APC chairman, Isah Sadeeq Achida, said villagers had been abducted, adding that he could not verify whether the bride was among them or provide the exact number of victims.

At the time of filing this report, attempts to reach the Sokoto State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Rufai, were unsuccessful, as he neither answered calls nor responded to text messages.

The incident reportedly occurred just a few hours after a ransom of N4 million and a motorcycle was reportedly paid to secure the release of earlier victims in Rabah Town, raising fresh concerns about escalating insecurity across the state.

