Bandits Abduct 9 Worshippers During Vigil In Benue Church

There is a wave of fear and mourning in Utonkon District of Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, after nine worshippers were abducted from St. John’s Catholic Church, Ojije, during a vigil in the early hours of Sunday. The victims, mostly women and youths, were reportedly taken at about 2:00am while praying inside the church.

The incident has plunged the community into deep anxiety, with parents and children traumatised, and daily life disrupted as fear grips farmers, traders, and worshippers at the church who were on a 30-day prayer meeting.

Speaking on the development, the National Publicity Secretary of the Ufia Development Association, an umbrella body of the sons and daughters of the community, Mr. Jude Onwe said the abduction underscored the growing insecurity confronting rural communities across Benue State. “Our people were praying.

They were unarmed. They were vulnerable. This is not an isolated incident. Silence will kill us. We are raising our voices because our lives matter and Utonkon matters,” he said.

He called on the Federal and Benue State Governments to act decisively, urging security agencies to intensify rescue efforts while appealing to religious bodies, civil society organisations, human rights groups, and the international community to come to the aid of the community.

Confirming the latest abduction, the Chairman of Ado LGA, Mr. Sunday Oche, described the incident as unfortunate, noting that the council had taken swift action. “The incident is true. That is what we have been battling with.

Once we received the sad news, I mobilised all the security agencies, and we are working seriously to ensure the victims are rescued.” He also warned residents against organising night activities without security coverage.

“Any programme held at night, whether marriage, burial, or festival, must involve security agencies and should not exceed 9pm, otherwise people are endangered,” he cautioned. Confirming the abduction yesterday, the Benue State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, said on telephone in Makurdi that the victims were abducted at a night vigil.

She said the Commissioner of Police has deployed all the tactical teams in the state to the area to ensure their safe release. Udeme further said that the command would continue to ensure that Benue residents were safe at all times.