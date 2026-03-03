Bandits Abduct 6 Worshippers From Mosque In Kaduna, Demand N30m Ransom

Six Muslim worshippers have been abducted by gunmen during Taraweeh prayers at a mosque in Azara Community, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident occurred at night as residents gathered for the Ramadan prayer. A source from the community explained that the attackers stormed the area, firing shots into the air to scare residents before abducting six people, four men and two women from the mosque.

According to him, “The gunmen also raided another house while fleeing and abducted two additional persons. The two victims escaped while being led into the bush.”

A community leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the abduction and identified the six victims as Saifullahi Harisu, Yakubu Yunusa, Abba Minkailu, Yusha’u Sadiku, Maryam Abdullahi and Aisha Yakubu.

He further explained that the kidnappers contacted the community and demanded N30 million for the release of the victims.As of the time of filing this report, the spokesperson for the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Hassan Mansur, could not be reached on his phone.