Bandits Abduct 5 Nursing Mother’s, Cart Away 50 Cows

Chairman of Faruruwa in Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State, Alhaji Yahya Bagobiri, has expressed serious dismay at the persistent attacks of bandits at their area despite the deployment of heavy armed military and other security agencies.

Bagobiri, said an overnight attack on Sunday by motorcycle riding bandits stormed the area and abducted five nursing mothers and carted away 50 cows and other unspecified number of animals.

Sunday’s attack at Yan Kwada Village in Faruruwa Community of Shanono Local government sent panic among residents with hundreds fleeing the area. Bagobiri further lamented that for the last three weeks when the military drafted their men and other security operatives, they con- tinued to experiences daily attacks and carting away their animals.

“We continue to see these attacks almost on daily basis, despite the presence of the military and other security, even yesterday we heard that they are coming and we alerted the security, but nothing was done until they came around 9pm raided houses and whisked away the nursing mothers.”

The Chairman of the Community Security Forum of Faruruwa, strongly appeals to President Tinubu and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and other top security echelon to come to their rescue before it is too late.

We earlier on, appreciated the immediate response of sending the military to our area, we still thank the government for that gesture, but we want them to be strengthened and provide more armed personnel around the areas.